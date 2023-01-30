LSV Asset Management Has $224.95 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,593,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546,223 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $224,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.35. 2,085,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,850,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.