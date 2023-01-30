LSV Asset Management Has $705.17 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,919,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,798 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.47% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $705,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.70. 917,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,487. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.