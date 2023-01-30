LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 174,435 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.95% of American Financial Group worth $204,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

