LSV Asset Management Sells 20,930 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,318,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,930 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $522,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $253.03. 267,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.35 and a 200 day moving average of $257.13.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.
Amgen Profile
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
