LSV Asset Management Sells 513,708 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,558,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513,708 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Bank of America worth $198,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $35.53. 3,853,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,308,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $285.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

