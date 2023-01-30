Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,300 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 397,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of LUCRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,444. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

