Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,892. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,340,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

