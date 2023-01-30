Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Lyft to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lyft from $30.00 to $21.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Lyft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lyft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $45.65.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Articles

