Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated a market perform rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Magenta Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of MGTA opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.12. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

