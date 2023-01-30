Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

