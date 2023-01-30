Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

