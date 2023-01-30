Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.08 million, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
