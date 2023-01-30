Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock Position Lowered by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP lessened its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,115 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 53,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. 105,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,620. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $465.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

