Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,582,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 2,388,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MAWHF stock remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Man Wah has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.59.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

