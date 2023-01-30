Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,582,400 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 2,388,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Man Wah Price Performance
Shares of MAWHF stock remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. Man Wah has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.59.
About Man Wah
