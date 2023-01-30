Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 225.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,662 shares during the period. Finally, Blooom Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 91,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

LOAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 21,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,540. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

