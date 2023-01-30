Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 237 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,853 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,502,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $371,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,956,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,527,000 after purchasing an additional 195,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.39. 585,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.