MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) PT Raised to $332.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $313.00 to $332.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.09.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $372.37 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $390.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.44 and its 200 day moving average is $266.43.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

