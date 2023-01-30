Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Marubeni Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MARUY traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $124.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750. Marubeni has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.45 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts predict that Marubeni will post 24.27 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

