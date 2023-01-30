McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0 %

MCK traded up $3.73 on Monday, reaching $382.93. The company had a trading volume of 63,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,781. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $252.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.64.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

