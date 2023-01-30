Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%.
Medallion Financial Trading Up 3.3 %
MFIN traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,669. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $171,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
