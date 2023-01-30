Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Medallion Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

MFIN traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,669. The stock has a market cap of $191.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth $171,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFIN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Medallion Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Friday, October 7th.

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.