MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXH remained flat at $7.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $9.32.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

