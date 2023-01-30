MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Update

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE CXH remained flat at $7.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $9.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
