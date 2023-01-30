Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,584,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 89,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

