Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Trading Up 5%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 30,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 51,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSBI shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $556.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $42,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at $812,467.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

