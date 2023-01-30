Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.00.

OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

