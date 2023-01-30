Mizuho Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $325.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $297.26.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $281.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.