Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $35.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,978,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.