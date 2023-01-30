Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.31.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.30 million. Mobileye Global’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,754,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,724,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. 1.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Further Reading

