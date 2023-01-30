Mobiv Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MOBVU)

Mobiv Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 31st. Mobiv Acquisition had issued 8,700,000 shares in its IPO on August 4th. The total size of the offering was $87,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOBVU opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. Mobiv Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobiv Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $303,000.

Mobiv Acquisition Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

