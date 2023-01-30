Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MODGet Rating) were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 308,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 399,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MODGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $578.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,559.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

