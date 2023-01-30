Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.91 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,990.01%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.