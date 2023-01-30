Monument Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,891 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.20.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $381.94. 36,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.64. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $252.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

