Monument Capital Management Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $179.01. 16,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,950. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $189.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

