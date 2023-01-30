Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.60. 339,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.11.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

