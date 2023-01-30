Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United Rentals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in United Rentals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,832. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $438.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 38.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.82.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

