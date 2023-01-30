Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

GPC traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.78. 182,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,309. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.87. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.