Morgan Stanley Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $143.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.73.

IBM opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.46. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

