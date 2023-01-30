Morgan Stanley Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSHA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $20.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.21.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 4.9 %

TSHA opened at $1.76 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.