Must Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,173,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,300 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for approximately 25.9% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $31,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 240,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 9.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Farfetch by 55.8% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 605,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Farfetch stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.84. 7,331,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,440,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. Cowen dropped their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

