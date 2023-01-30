My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $755,409.95

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $755,409.95 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.01343937 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007488 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015235 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00038654 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.55 or 0.01625518 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,828 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

