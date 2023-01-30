My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $703,990.66 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.63 or 0.01358416 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007179 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000598 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00038257 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000437 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.01638972 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,828 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

