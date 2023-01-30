Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on NBRV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.38 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $42.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.02% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

