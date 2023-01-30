National Bankshares Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$55.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB raised their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.92.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at C$54.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.82. The stock has a market cap of C$26.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.26%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

