National Bankshares Raises Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

Shares of CU opened at C$37.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$33.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.94. The stock has a market cap of C$10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$898.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 80.93%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

