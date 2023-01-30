Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $19.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Navient

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 103.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 478,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Navient by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 245,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Stories

