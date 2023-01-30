Neo (NEO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $59.78 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $565.81 million and approximately $59.78 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00035133 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Neo
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
