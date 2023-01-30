Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $123.18 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $123.18 million and $2.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,870.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000399 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00416982 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015366 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00759150 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00094115 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00587550 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00186026 BTC.
Nervos Network Profile
Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
