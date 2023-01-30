New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMFC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. This is a positive change from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 401,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth $4,350,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

Featured Articles

