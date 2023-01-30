NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $593,924.74

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. NFT has a total market cap of $593,924.74 and $209.80 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00048728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004229 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00214991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

