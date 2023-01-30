Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Short Interest Update

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,800 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,332.0 days.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA engages in the design, sale, and delivery of integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories include personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The firm’s products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary, and Multiprotocol.

