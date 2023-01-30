Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.68. The company had a trading volume of 103,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.