Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NMCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.