Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NMCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

